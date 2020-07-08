Local college students are expected to return to campus this fall — but their classes likely won’t look the same as before.
Officials at area colleges have announced plans to hold in-person classes for the 2020-2021 academic year after switching to virtual models this spring, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, classes will need to look different this fall as school leaders seek to minimize the spread of the disease and to accommodate students who are unable to be on campus.
“It’s about being proactive vs. reactive,” said Kathy Nacos-Burds, vice president of learning and student success at Northeast Iowa Community College. “We cannot just shut down our life because of COVID-19. We can’t ignore it, but we still need to find those parameters that we’re all comfortable with and what makes the most sense.”
A blended approach
Some area colleges have chosen to offer a hybrid of online and in-person coursework to help with social distancing on campus and to accommodate students who become ill or who may not feel comfortable attending classes.
“We wanted to have a flexible plan because we know that there’s so much uncertainty when it comes to, quite honestly, even just looking out as far as a week or two,” said Donna Heald, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean at Loras College in Dubuque.
This fall, Loras is giving students the option to take classes in-person or online. Most of the in-person classes will be offered in a hybrid format, with students in the classroom some days and joining other days via video conferencing.
That approach allows students to continue with their coursework if they become ill or need to quarantine, Heald said. Faculty also will be able to have fewer students in class at once so they can spread students out further.
“It just gives us flexibility all around to prepare for the possibility of someone getting ill or someone needing quarantine, being able to meet the social distancing requirements while also having students here on campus and being able to support them as best as possible,” Heald said.
At Clarke University in Dubuque, faculty were allowed to submit proposals detailing whether they want to hold courses in person, in hybrid format or fully online and how their plans would ensure health and safety. Officials are reviewing those plans for approval or revision.
“We have a lot of in-person, face-to-face and hybrid proposals where faculty really do want to return safely to the classroom,” said Susan Burns, vice president for academic affairs.
Socially-distant spaces
When students are physically in class, their spaces will be set up to try to minimize risk of COVID-19 transmission.
At University of Wisconsin-Platteville, class sizes will be reduced so that students can spread out further, Chancellor Dennis Shields said. Students also will be required to wear masks, and hand sanitizer will be available outside every door.
University leaders can make the college environment safer by creating a culture where people wash their hands, wear masks, avoid gatherings and can take other steps to contain the spread of the disease, Shields said.
“If you can do those things, then you can do campus-based, which then helps people feel comfortable coming back and have enrollment somewhere near what we expect it to be,” he said. Many of UW-P’s classes will be offered in a hybrid format this fall.
Clarke officials also plan to reduce classroom capacities to no more than 50% of the usual levels. Masks also will be required, and officials will take other measures such as installing plastic glass dividers between lab stations.
Accommodating needs
Even with students back on campus, college leaders plan to offer options for pupils who cannot physically attend.
At University of Dubuque, faculty will livestream their classes so that students not in the classroom can watch. Those classes also will be recorded for students to access.
“We’re figuring out every potential contingency to support our students and allow them to finish their degree,” said Amy Edmonds, the coordinator of university safety awareness, training and preparation.
NICC leaders have been asking their faculty to come up with creative ideas to reach students who may not feel comfortable on campus or have health conditions that preclude them from attending in-person courses.
That includes tactics such as using video conferencing technology so students can watch lectures in real time, Nacos-Burds said. The college also purchased two lightboards, which allow faculty to record lectures and capture complex diagrams they would normally draw on a blackboard.
“We really want to ensure, regardless of COVID, that we really reach as many students beyond our boundaries as possible,” Nacos-Burds said.