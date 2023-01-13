A TV movie broadcast 25 years ago this month had a local flavor.
“The Rush for Grey Gold” aired in January 1998 on what was then known as Wisconsin Public Television (now PBS Wisconsin) and featured local actors among the cast and local landmarks among the film’s settings.
The film examined the region’s lead-mining history and included reenactments of historic events.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the film in its Jan. 18, 1998, edition.
AREA LANDMARKS ABOUND IN TV FILM
“The Rush for Grey Gold,” a television documentary about Wisconsin’s old lead mining region, might prove interesting viewing not only for Wisconsinites but for tri-state residents who will find their friends and neighbors reenacting history in front of local landmarks and familiar scenery.
The documentary, by independent filmmaker Dave Erickson, of Spring Green, Wis., is the first of several history films to air during the state’s 150th birthday year.
“Grey Gold” tells the story of the lead region, effectively showing how southwest Wisconsin’s history is intricately linked with that of nearby Illinois and Iowa.
It brings to life images of pick and shovel, windlass and bucket, limestone rock and rolling prairie.
“Finding the right spaces without fencing and utility poles was my nightmare,” Erickson said. Places like Gov. Dodge State Park and the Mines of Spain often provided the right vistas.
Julien Dubuque is invoked in the person of Doug Donald, an actor with Dubuque’s Fly-By-Night Productions. Viewers will see winter shots of sucker holes at the Mines of Spain, a reenactment of the battle at Apple River Fort near Elizabeth, Ill., and scenes from the Blackhawk War.
The documentary brings to life such historic figures as Henry Dodge, Col. William Hamilton, Chiefs Redbird and Blackhawk and the Rev. Samuel Mazzuchelli. The pioneer priest is portrayed by Harold Hilbert, an Edgewood College student who won the Madison school’s annual Mazzuchelli look-alike contest, Erickson said.
But the film also tells the story of more common folk — Cornish immigrants using dynamite on the hillsides and dancing in a Mineral Point tavern, which was really in New Diggings; a dirty-faced, hard-drinking lead miner playing cards and picking his teeth with a knife.
There are plenty of underground scenes, shot in lead mining museums in Potosi and Shullsburg, with miners chipping away by candlelight at the limestone.
“We called them ‘diggers,’” reads the throaty voice of Carol Cowan, well-known to listeners of Wisconsin Public Radio. Cowan reads from 19th-century letters and diaries.
There are scenes of the shot tower at Tower Hill, the peddler who discovered lead at Linden, the badger huts at Potosi and images from Platteville, New Diggings, Hazel Green, Fairplay and Sinsinawa, as well as Galena, Ill.
