For the third consecutive year, officials are requesting that next fiscal year’s budget include the same level of funding for the Dubuque County general assistance fund.
Randy Rennison, executive director of Dubuque County Veterans Affairs, recently requested $120,000 for the fund in the fiscal year beginning July 1, the same amount as the two previous years. The county has spent $88,245.42 of this year’s fund so far, which Rennison said was on track for this time of year, though the number of rent and utility vouchers disbursed by the program has increased since fiscal year 2022.
The fund “provides short-term monetary help to Dubuque County very-low-income residents in financial crisis,” states the county website.
Spending for the program has held stable over the past year and a half, with fiscal year 2022’s spending staying within its $120,000 budget.
Officials credited the consistent budgeting to the county’s shifting role in providing assistance since joining the Coordinated Entry hotline run by Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa in July 2021.
“It’s a great benefit for Dubuque County and the other agencies to see exactly who’s helping who,” Rennison said. “It just helps out tremendously.”
Under the Coordinated Entry system, the general assistance fund is usually the last funding source into which CSEI will dip when the hotline receives a request for aid, CSEI Special Programs Manager Jennifer Walker wrote in an email.
The hotline also means the county can pool funding with other agencies when a larger dollar request exceeds the county’s dollar limit on vouchers.
“The county is supposed to be the reserve of last resort, and I think that’s actually happening now,” said County Supervisor Harley Pothoff, who said he supported the decision to maintain the current spending level.
Supervisor Wayne Kenniker also said he favored the budget proposal. Supervisor Ann McDonough did not respond to requests for comment.
Most of the general assistance fund this year has been spent toward end-of-life costs, owing in part to a higher spending limit for those vouchers. In the first seven months of this fiscal year, the county disbursed the majority of its vouchers and allocated $77,918 of the $88,245 spent by the fund to funeral services costs.
In fiscal year 2019, 28 end-of-life vouchers were issued compared to 105 rent and utility vouchers, though end-of-life vouchers still made up more than half of all spending that year.
Resources Unite distributed 46 rent and utility vouchers in the 10 months it operated the fund in fiscal year 2020 and 127 vouchers in the first six months of fiscal year 2021, as many residents dealt with the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The role and what the program has been used for has changed depending on what the need is, and right now, we’re seeing that’s the need,” said County Project Manager Ed Raber of the funding for funeral services.
Another reason for the decline in rent and utility assistance spending is a lower dollar limit for vouchers. Rent and utility vouchers are limited to $375 to $475 per award, depending on whether the recipient was an individual or family; those vouchers could go up to $2,000 prior to fiscal year 2021.
End-of-life vouchers can pay $1,950 to $3,330, depending on type of funeral services.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
