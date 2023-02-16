For the third consecutive year, officials are requesting that next fiscal year’s budget include the same level of funding for the Dubuque County general assistance fund.

Randy Rennison, executive director of Dubuque County Veterans Affairs, recently requested $120,000 for the fund in the fiscal year beginning July 1, the same amount as the two previous years. The county has spent $88,245.42 of this year’s fund so far, which Rennison said was on track for this time of year, though the number of rent and utility vouchers disbursed by the program has increased since fiscal year 2022.

Recommended for you

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.