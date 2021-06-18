A local student was knocked out of the Scripps National Spelling Bee after misspelling a word.
Movonna Zarbock, who just finished sixth grade in the Riverdale School District, recently was eliminated in the first round of the competition, which featured 209 spellers.
Movonna, of Blue River, Wis., misspelled the word eleemosynary, which according to Merriam-Webster means “of, relating to, or supported by charity.”
Movonna earned a spot in the national competition by winning the Telegraph Herald Regional Spelling Bee in March.
The national bee continues with the semifinals on June 27.