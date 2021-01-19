GUTTENBERG, Iowa – Applications for luminary bags are available for Guttenberg’s “Light up Guttenberg for Valentine’s Day” event.
The luminary bags will be featured during a community walk held at 5 p.m. Feb. 13, along the Guttenberg riverfront. Luminary bags should be in place by 4 p.m.
The cost is $7 per luminary and includes luminary bag, battery-operated tea candle and weight. A portion of the proceeds will support the Family Resource Center of Guttenberg.
Applications for luminary bags are available at the welcome center, 323 S. River Park Drive, or on bulletin boards around Guttenberg. Applications may be dropped off at the welcome center or mailed to P.O. Box 536, Guttenberg, Iowa, 52052.
Luminary bags may be picked up Feb. 6 at the Welcome Center, or delivery is available within city limits.