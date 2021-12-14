Sorry, an error occurred.
MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Manchester City Council members this week unanimously approved updates to the city's precinct map, which had minimal changes from the previous map.
The council discussed the map at this week's meeting, which including a public hearing on the map.
The city has to update its precinct map following the release of 2020 U.S. Census data. According to the census, Manchester’s population went from 5,179 in 2010 to 5,065 in 2020.
City Clerk Erin Learn said the new map had very minor changes to the one made in 2011.
Ward 3 has expanded some into space that was previously Ward 1, though Ward 1 still covers a majority of the city's southern half. Wards 2 and 3 still split the northern half of the community.
