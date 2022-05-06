It was around 11 p.m. Thursday when Dubuque resident Jason Wirtz was awakened by a thump in the backyard of his home on Shiras Avenue.
The raccoons were back again, he thought, but when Wirtz stepped out onto his back porch, he found himself looking not at a raccoon but a black bear.
"I was shocked," Wirtz said. "When he stood on his hind legs, he was probably 8 to 10 feet tall."
Wirtz ran back inside and watched with his wife, Leslie, through the glass patio door as the bear rummaged through the bird feeder it had knocked down, munching on sunflower seeds and nuts. With their backyard facing Eagle Point Park, they were used to spotting animals near their home, but nothing like this.
When Wirtz called police, he said, officers initially were doubtful of his story, but then, they saw the bear for themselves.
"(An officer) snuck around to the back, but then, he high-tailed it back to the front of the house," Wirtz said. "I remember he said, 'That is a big bear.'"
Wirtz said four police officers proceeded to make noise to scare away the bear, which promptly scampered off into the woods of Eagle Point Park.
Thinking the issue was settled, Wirtz and his wife headed back to bed. A few hours later, he once again was awakened by sounds from his backyard. The bear had come back to finish his meal.
"We scared him off again, but he came back three times that night," Wirtz said. "He wouldn't go away."
Eventually, Wirtz said, he gave up and fell asleep.