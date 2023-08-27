Business owners and local leaders showcased their products and services at Q Casino on Saturday as part of a weekend-long event designed to celebrate Black-owned businesses and supporters of the Black professional community.

The third annual Tri-State Black Business Expo kicked off on Friday and continues today with a picnic from noon to 6 p.m. at Jackson Park. The picnic is open to the public. Saturday’s event featured about 20 business and vendor booths, along with several speakers.

