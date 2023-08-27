Chief of Equity and Human Rights for the City of Dubuque Dr. Gisella Aitken-Shadle (right) talks with Tika Sykes, owner of KLS Kreation during the Third Annual Black Business Expo held at the Q Casino on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Business owners and local leaders showcased their products and services at Q Casino on Saturday as part of a weekend-long event designed to celebrate Black-owned businesses and supporters of the Black professional community.
The third annual Tri-State Black Business Expo kicked off on Friday and continues today with a picnic from noon to 6 p.m. at Jackson Park. The picnic is open to the public. Saturday’s event featured about 20 business and vendor booths, along with several speakers.
Event organizer A. Alanda Gregory, co-founder of Tri-Phoenix Group LLC, said the expo was launched in 2021 and was held for one day only for the past two years. This year, however, it was expanded to three, and the weekend’s theme was “Young, Gifted and Black.”
“I hope (attendees) make new connections and support local business owners more, see the efforts that we’re making and interact with the community,” she said. “We want people to get to know your business neighbor.”
Vendor Tika Sykes sat with her husband Evian Sykes and their three children Kayden, 8, Kanylah, 6, and Kamiyah, 5. The long table in front of the family was festooned with decorated tumblers and reusable cups, which Tika sells, along with custom-printed T-shirts, through her business, KLS Kreation.
Tika launched the business earlier this year, naming it for her children, who all have the initials “KLS.”
“I wanted to leave a foundation for my kids,” she said. “As a Black-owned business, I wanted to come out today to show my support and network while I’m here, to get my name out there more.”
Fellow vendor Roger Fisher has owned Country Charm Carpet Cleaning Service since 1997. He said the expo was a chance for local business owners to learn more about their fellow entrepreneurs.
“It gives insight as to where people are working in all these different ventures in life, which is good,” he said. “People are trying to satisfy their dreams.”
Michael Tyler-Smith displayed about 50 photos from his show “The Melanin Experience,” which features people of color and their stories.
Tyler-Smith lived in Dubuque for about three years before moving to Chicago in 2020, and was eager to return when Gregory invited him to the expo.
“This is a chance to show what I’ve created to a town that I lived in and worked from,” he said. “I get to share my progress.”
Jacqueline Hunter staffed a table representing Centering Joy Doula Service. She said she believes she is one of two African-American doulas — people who support an expectant mother through labor and birth — in Dubuque.
“This is one of the only events that is sponsored in the community that allows me to have great access to my target audience and get the message out about Black maternal health, which, in Iowa, is a critical conversation,” she said. “I’m good friends with Alanda as well, and watching her bloom and be able to bring so much of this to fruition for the Black business community is just wonderful.”