Police said a woman led officers on a high-speed chase in Dubuque while intoxicated. 

Cieria M. Chance, 23, of Solon, Iowa, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Thursday in the area of Oak Crest Drive and Berkley Place on charges of three counts of interference with official acts and one count each of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, felony eluding, driving while barred, second-offense operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts-bodily injury and possession of marijuana. 

