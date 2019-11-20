DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Darlington man was arrested Tuesday evening after being accused of picking up a knife during a dispute at a private residence.
Kenneth M. Wilson, 69, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and was released from custody at the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department pending future court proceedings. Online court records don’t yet list official charges.
The incident, which occurred at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, occurred at 444 Washington St. and involved Wilson and two of the home’s residents, according to Darlington Police Chief Jason King.
When police arrived, Wilson was not in possession of the knife and the altercation had ceased, King said. No one was injured.
King declined to identify the residents.