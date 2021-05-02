BERNARD, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Friday to reports of a man barricading himself in his home with a rifle because he wanted to “commit suicide by cop.”
According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Dubuque Medical Associates requested a welfare check on Tim Balfe, 50, at about 5:20 p.m. Friday. Health care officials heard Balfe had “run his car into a tree in an attempt to commit suicide” and then barricaded himself inside his Bernard residence with a rifle because “he wanted to ‘commit suicide by cop.’”
In addition to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the release states that people from 10 other agencies responded to Balfe’s residence to assist. Law enforcement officials were able to communicate with Balfe through his cell phone throughout the evening.
The situation was resolved by about 9 p.m. Friday when Balfe met with officers. Officers “determined that legal grounds to commit him involuntarily didn’t exist, (and) he was allowed to stay with a friend at his request,” the release states.