A crowd of children lined up around Comiskey Park in Dubuque on Thursday evening, each clutching a small pair of scissors.
After Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware gave the signal, each child snipped through a section of the brightly colored ribbon that had been strung around the new playground equipment, basketball court and splash pad, officially opening the renovated park.
With shrieks of laughter, the kids surged forward to run through the splash pad’s sprinklers or clamber up the ropes and ladders on the playground.
“It’s amazing,” said neighborhood resident Shanice Adams, as her 2-year-old daughter Omorose Spraggins examined a water-play feature. “Look at the smiles on these kids’ faces. It’s priceless.”
Hundreds of people arrived for Thursday’s grand reopening at Comiskey Park, which has been under construction since the fall as part of a multi-phase improvement project.
New features added during the $2.46 million first phase include the splash pad, basketball courts and playground, as well as walkways, seating, picnic shelters, bike racks and landscaping.
“This neighborhood is an amazing area, and this is going to continue to make it better,” said North End Neighborhood Association President Chuck Harris ahead of the ribbon cutting.
The city began designing the project in 2020 with its Re-Imagine Comiskey campaign, and area residents offered suggestions for updates through surveys, community meetings, focus groups and social media outreach efforts.
Ware said everything from the types of amenities to the orange, teal and green colors of the playground was drawn from the opinions of citizens.
“This is your park, because the decisions we made were all based upon your input and feedback,” she told the assembled crowd. “We hope you enjoy it and have all kinds of great memories from being able to use it as a family, individually and with your friends.”
The project was funded through a variety of sources, including a $508,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program grant, a $100,000 award from the Wellmark Foundation, a $25,000 grant from America In Bloom/Canadian National Railways and Community Development Block Grant funding.
City officials initially planned to complete improvements to Comiskey Park by May 26, but a decision to paint the surface of the splash pad rather than use colored concrete delayed the opening by about a month.
Ware said the paint product used on the basketball court and splash pad produced more visually appealing colors and is expected to last longer than regular acrylic paint.
“It’s really bright, with really vibrant colors and pretty neat from an art perspective, adding a big splash of color,” she said.
The children who took over the park on Thursday were impressed with what they found.
“It’s cool, and I like the splash pad,” said Michael Pledge, 10. “A lot of kids are enjoying it. I love everything about it.”
Every few minutes, an orange bucket in the center of the splash pad tipped over and spilled water onto a crowd of delighted children.
Noella Engler, 4, ran to greet her father, Caleb Engler, moments after being drenched by the bucket.
“I’m really excited to see the park (maintained) and way more alive than it’s been in years,” Caleb said. “It was a bit depressing at one point, honestly, but now it’s beautiful to see all these kids out there playing together. I think it’ll be great for the whole neighborhood.”
Jayleon Sebasta, 7, said his favorite part of the playground was the green slide.
“When you go down, at the end, it just launches you off,” he said, demonstrating with a wild jump.
Now that the first phase of updates at Comiskey Park is complete, Ware said city officials are turning their focus to securing funding for a planned second phase. This would include construction of additional basketball courts, a parking lot and more picnicking areas and shade structures, as well as improvements to the park’s field.
“Right now (the field) is very flat, so water becomes a problem, and part of that second phase would be to create a field that’s more crowned, so it drains better from a play perspective,” Ware said.