The following essays were entered into the Dubuque branch of the NAACP’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. memorial contest.
To view other entries, including flyers and drawings, visit TelegraphHerald.com.
Second gradeNoah Cole, Fulton Elementary School
I can be like Martin Luther King by being kind and nice to others. He was a great man. I want to treat others like the way they want to be treated.
RJ Brown, Fulton
I can be like Martin Luther King by being my best. By listening careful, moving calmly and acting and speaking kindly so together we can be learners.
Third gradeEmyrie Williams, Audubon Elementary School
I could help bring the world peace by letting white people and black people go to the same school. Next, I would wish that there would not be a such a thing as bad people and it would come true. Then I would wish that all color people can get the same respect as other color people. Also everybody can get the same help everybody else does. I could treat people how they want to be treated. I could help the environment by picking up trash.
Mathias Shoulderblade, Audubon
I could help bring peace to the world by bringing black people and white people together. We will end all wars. Treat people the way you want to be treated. Be kind and respectful.
Fourth gradeCalliope Pfab, Fulton
Martin Luther King Jr. was born in 1929. He was very smart. He finished high school earlier than his classmates. In college, he decided to become a minister. A minister is someone who talks about God. All of his life, Martin would see “white only” signs. It made him very angry. He would lead peaceful marches. Martin Luther King Jr. was a very good man. Although, some people did not agree. Somebody threw a bomb into his house in Atlanta, Georgia. He led a march that many people joined. He said a speech, I have a dream. That made the world very, very fair. It inspired many people to follow in his footsteps. Many more people made the world even more fair because they are inspiring others to do what MLK did. People spent weeks without food. One day he got arrested. When he was out of jail he was shot and killed. Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.