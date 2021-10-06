WATERLOO, Iowa — A Manchester man was sentenced this week to 35 years in prison for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend more than 10 years ago.
Robert P. Krogmann, 63, was sentenced after being found guilty of attempted murder and willful injury during an August jury trial. The trial and sentencing hearing took place at the Black Hawk County Courthouse after the case was moved from Delaware County to ensure a fair trial.
The charges stemmed from the March 13, 2009, shooting of Krogmann’s ex-girlfriend Jean Smith, now 60.
While court documents relating to the sentencing were not available as of Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office confirmed Krogmann’s sentence in an email.
The attempted murder charge resulted in a 25-year sentence, while the willful injury charge added an additional 10 years. Krogmann must serve at least 70% of his sentence on the attempted murder charge and will receive credit for time already served.
During the August trial, prosecutors from the attorney general’s office argued that Krogmann intended to kill Smith after she said she did not wish to restart their relationship. Smith was shot three times by Krogmann, the bullets striking her stomach, arm and spine.
Krogmann’s attorneys did not dispute that he shot Smith but argued that his mental health diagnoses “impaired his ability to form specific intent” to kill her — a necessary element to be convicted of attempted murder. Krogmann had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder, his attorneys stated at trial.
In a 2009 trial, Krogmann had been convicted of attempted murder and willful injury for the shooting and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
But the Iowa Supreme Court in 2018 ordered a new trial. The court’s ruling stated that Krogmann’s assets were improperly frozen during his initial trial and, therefore, could not be used by him while putting together his defense.
Krogmann’s attorneys also presented arguments during this week’s hearing regarding a motion for a new trial and arrest of judgment. Documents relating to the motion state that jurors should have been allowed to hear several pieces of evidence that were omitted during the August trial.
Documents regarding the post-trial motion were not available as of Tuesday afternoon.