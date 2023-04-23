Families honor memories of daughters
Heading into her final year at Dubuque Senior High School, Kennedy Elskamp already had a sense of her post-graduation plans.
“She had it all planned out,” said Kennedy’s father, Tony Elskamp, of Dubuque. “She was looking to go to Edgewood (College) for nursing school, and she wanted to be a traveling nurse for a few years to pay off her student debt and then become a firefighter.”
Recommended for you
However, just days after her 17th birthday, Kennedy was killed in a crash on the Northwest Arterial in Dubuque on July 1, 2022, along with her friend Chloe Lucas, also 17, and William Wodrich IV, 18, the driver of the vehicle in which they were passengers. Authorities have attributed the crash to excessive speed.
The Lucas and Elskamp families have spent the months since the crash working on ways to keep their daughters’ memories alive. Recently, they launched the Forever Seventeen Foundation, a community fund that will provide scholarships for students looking to enter the health care and emergency responder fields, as well as funding for other local organizations.
A kickoff fundraiser for the foundation this month raised more than $80,000, and five scholarships will be awarded to Dubuque high school students this year, with plans to expand the foundation’s reach in the coming years.
Crescent firing prompts lawsuit
A former chief operating officer at Crescent Community Health Center has filed a lawsuit alleging that the center violated the Iowa Civil Rights Act for sex discrimination and retaliation.
Brooke Gomez Lopez filed the lawsuit against Crescent in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. A trial date has been set in the case for Oct. 15, 2024, in which Gomez Lopez will seek “an amount which will fully and fairly compensate her for her injuries and damages,” the lawsuit states.
“(Gomez Lopez) engaged in protected activity by making internal complaints about conduct she reasonably believed was illegal discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, and for cooperating in an investigation,” the lawsuit states. “Defendants retaliated against Plaintiff because of her protected activity.”
Attorneys representing Crescent have filed documents denying Gomez Lopez’s claims, as well as many of the specific incidents Gomez Lopez alleges happened.
Iowa private schools in area plan tuition bump
Holy Family Catholic Schools and other area private schools in Iowa are planning tuition increases for the upcoming school year to take advantage of newly available state funding.
Gov. Kim Reynolds in January signed into law the Students First Act. Starting with the upcoming school year, the move gives students education savings accounts with an amount equal to the per-pupil funds the state allocates each year to public schools — currently estimated at about $7,600 each — to pay for expenses at state-accredited private schools.
By increasing costs but keeping total tuition near or under the $7,600 mark, private school officials said they can optimize the amount of funding received without necessarily affecting families’ pocketbooks.
“With the educational savings accounts coming out and being written into law, we wanted to make sure we could put those dollars to work to invest in our schools,” said Holy Family Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann.
Nonprofit plans to develop affordable housing in former Loras building
An Iowa-based nonprofit is planning to purchase a former dormitory building from Loras College in Dubuque and turn it into affordable housing.
Affordable Housing Network Inc. could complete the purchase of the Visitation Complex by the end of the month and already has begun raising funds to create 20 to 25 affordable housing units.
Additionally, Four Oaks Family and Children’s Services, a partner of AHNI, would move its Dubuque offices from 2460 Kerper Blvd. to the first floor of the Visitation building sometime during the summer.
Debbie Craig, chief advocacy officer for Four Oaks and AHNI, said the project is designed to put a number of affordable housing units under the same roof as Four Oaks, providing residents with easy access to its services.
County officials eye new 911 center
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors intends to renovate space in a West End commercial building for a new 911 communications center, if members can agree on how to finance the approximately $5 million project.
The proposal would move the 911 center from its current home in the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, which it shares with the Sheriff ’s Department and Dubuque Police Department, to the building purchased by nonprofit Dubuque Initiatives for a large childcare center and mixed-use space, at 7900 Chavenelle Road.
The county has discussed a new, larger and upgraded communications center for nearly a decade, since a 2014 study produced a basic design to fulfill that need. Sheriff Joe Kennedy told the Board of Supervisors on Monday that it was more necessary now than ever, and that the need would only grow.
Longtime Farley firefighter gets ‘return to quarters’ sendoffFARLEY, Iowa — George Simon Jr. left the world in grand fashion, heralded by a 12-fire-engine procession down First Street, from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church to St. Joseph’s Cemetery off Seventh Avenue Northeast in his hometown of Farley.
It may have been a typical sendoff for retired and active firefighters, per Farley Fire Chief Rod Kramer, but it couldn’t have been for a nicer person. “He was an all-around great guy,” said Kramer, who worked alongside Simon for 20 years and inherited the chief’s position from him. “Always had a smile on his face.”
“Junior,” as his friends knew him, served on the Farley Fire Department for 47 years, rising from firefighter to the volunteer department’s top job. Approximately 50 personnel from a half-dozen neighboring fire departments participated in the procession, including crews from Dyersville, Epworth, Asbury and Holy Cross.
At his burial, his departure was heralded by the striking of the four-fives bell — five strikes of a fire department bell in four bursts, an old firefighting code indicating a return to quarters. The Dubuque Fire Department sent off one last page in his honor, a call to service to Reiff Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.