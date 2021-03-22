The Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency is currently accepting household hazardous waste and electronics by appointment only.
The agency offers hazardous waste diversion and electronics recycling to residents of Dubuque and Delaware counties, according to a press release.
Those interested in dropping off materials must make an appointment for an available date and time. Appointments can be scheduled at dmaswa.org or by calling 563-557-8220.
Participants will be required to wear face coverings and unload items without staff assistance to maintain social distancing.
More information on materials that can be accepted is available at bit.ly/3eVOMKZ.