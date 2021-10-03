Law enforcement officials have reported a national increase of counterfeit prescription pills, a trend that also has affected the Midwest.
The Drug Enforcement Administration last week issued its first public safety alert in six years to raise awareness about the increase of counterfeit pills, which often contain doses of drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine.
A DEA press release states that it has seized 9.5 million counterfeit pills nationwide so far this year — more than the previous two years combined.
In Iowa, the DEA has seized about 15,000 counterfeit pills in 2021 thus far, an increase from about 4,000 pills in 2020.
Sgt. Gary Pape, of the Dubuque Drug Task Force, said those who purchase counterfeit pills might believe they are buying legitimate prescription medications without realizing that the pills contain the drugs such as fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
“It’s a constant danger of pills coming into the region,” Pape said. “... It’s pretty much nationwide. Iowa is not going to be immune to it.”
Pape said it has been several months since any counterfeit pills were suspected to be in the local area. The Dubuque Drug Task Force issued a release in May warning that fentanyl-containing pills possibly were being sold in the area based on ongoing investigations at the time.
Pape noted that fentanyl in fake pills isn’t regulated, making it easier to unknowingly purchase a pill with a higher, more lethal dose of the drug.
“If you’re buying pills illegally, these days you don’t know what you’re getting,” Pape said. “You may think you’re buying something that’s comparatively less harmful, but then you’re getting fentanyl.”
He added that fentanyl is also much cheaper than heroin or meth, which is why people use the drug when making fake pills.
“It’s strictly money-driven,” Pape said. “It’s greed. They spend less money on the back end and then make more money on the front end.”
Emily Murray, public information officer for the Omaha Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration, added that many people who make counterfeit pills do so for less than $1 per pill, then charge up to $80 per pill.
“If it was a legitimate retail industry, it would compare with Walmart and Amazon,” she said.
Murray noted that Interstates 29, 35 and 80 make it easy for drug traffickers to distribute counterfeit pills throughout the state and surrounding areas.
“We know from our experiences that a lot of trafficking happens on the interstate system,” she said.
She added that many people view counterfeit pills as an issue that doesn’t affect the Midwest region, but dramatic increases in them have affected everyone.
“I think a lot of times we feel buffered, so to speak, in the Midwest, or isolated,” Murray said. “But that is not the case. These pills are absolutely flooding the Midwest. They’re flooding the country.”