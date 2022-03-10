MANCHESTER, Iowa — A recent meeting between City of Manchester and Delaware County officials regarding a county tourism director position garnered similar results to a meeting one month earlier — lots of questions, but no decision.
The director’s position has been vacant since Caryssa O’Connell stepped down two years ago shortly before COVID-19 shut down many tourism opportunities in the county.
During the meeting, budget numbers were shared from Delaware County Tourism and the City of Manchester, as well as figures from the county Board of Supervisors.
“I don’t think the average person knows the amount of effort it takes to bring people into Delaware County to support our businesses, but there is a tremendous amount of effort, whether from the city or county or tourism committee,” said County Supervisor Jeff Madlom.
The position paid O’Connell $19,500, with an additional $4,750 for marketing. A full-time director could cost more than $60,000.
Tourism committee representative Jeannie Domeyer said the part-time directors did all they could given the constraints of the position, suggesting it might be time to adjust the position.
“The reality is for the last umpteen years, we’ve been trying to do things on a shoestring budget,” she said. “How we fund this compared to what we get, we have to understand what we get is oftentimes based on how we fund it.”
Manchester City Council Member Dean Sherman suggested the position be a county position.
“Part of our thought is that Manchester residents are county residents,” he said. “If we are going to have a director, it would be nice if it was a county program that we all contribute toward. The real challenge here is, can we come up with enough money to hire a person or do some things on social media and the internet, with some more modern ways of marketing to tell our story?”
Domeyer said, “I would challenge that it is cost-prohibitive. Or is it cost-prohibitive with the budget we have today? By that I mean, are there other opportunities?”
Domeyer suggested a shared position.
“Can we find a three-quarter-time person?” she asked. “I think about our other communities. Are there opportunities there? I know they contribute to (Delaware County Economic Development) and I know their budgets are probably as tight as anyone else. But is it worth the conversation?
“I’m suggesting I don’t know that we need to look at Manchester and Delaware County and say the two of us together can’t do this, so therefore, we can’t do it. I would challenge us to look at creative ways for what we really want with a full-time person and say, ‘How?’ instead of saying, ‘We don’t have the money.’”