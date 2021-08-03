SABULA, Iowa -- A federal grant will help a local community purchase a new firetruck.

The City of Sabula announced it has been awarded a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to purchase the truck.

The $225,000 grant will be coupled with a $75,000 match, according to an online announcement.

“With these funds, the Sabula Fire Department will be able to upgrade an aging fleet and continue to provide public safety to the residents of Sabula,” stated the announcement.

Tags

Recommended for you