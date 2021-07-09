Police said two people were injured Wednesday when a driver ran a red light and caused a crash in Dubuque.
Donna L. Rademacher, 68, of Brandon, Miss., and Linda L. Ragan, 65, of Festus, Mo., were both injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about noon Wednesday at the intersection of West Third and Main streets. The report states that Marcia K. Lugrain, 67, of Dubuque, crashed into a vehicle driven by Larry J. Rademacher, 77, of Brandon, Miss., at the intersection. Donna Rademacher and Ragan were passengers of Larry Rademacher.
Lugrain said she ran a red light, the report states. Lugrain was cited with failure to respond to a steady red light signal.