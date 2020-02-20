EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The parent company of an East Dubuque nitrogen fertilizer facility this week announced a net loss of $25 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
In its quarterly earnings report, CVR Partners said no cash dividend will be distributed for the quarter. The move comes along with a report of a $35 million net loss in all of 2019, compared to a net loss of $50 million in 2018.
CVR reported net sales of $86 million in the fourth quarter. That compares to net sales of $98 million for the same period in 2018, when the company saw a net loss of $1 million.
“Looking forward, we anticipate strong demand for spring nitrogen fertilizer application and currently expect 92 million to 95 million acres of corn to be planted this year,” CEO Mark Pytosh said in a press release.
The East Dubuque facility features a 1,075-ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 1,100-ton-per-day urea ammonium nitrate unit, according to the release.