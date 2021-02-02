DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Another Dyersville eatery will close its doors permanently.
Joe's 2nd St. Diner, 131 Second St. NE, will close after Feb. 14, according to an online announcement posted this morning. The diner would have celebrated its 11th anniversary on March 1.
The post by diner owner Joseph Menge cited business struggles such as the impact of COVID-19 as the reason for the closure.
"It's been a good running, but I'm moving on to bigger and better things and an easier life," the post read.
This is the second Dyersville eatery that has announced its end in 2021. Country Junction announced its permanent closure on Jan. 1, also citing COVID-19-related business struggles.
