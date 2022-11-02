Tri-state area unemployment rates remained low in September, continuing a monthslong streak of low employment that has held steady since the summer.
An ongoing labor force shortage was the factor most often cited by area authorities, with businesses continuing to fight for a limited number of available workers.
Statewide, unemployment ticked up slightly to 2.7% in September, and nationwide unemployment fell to 3.5%.
Dubuque County came in lower than both with an unemployment rate of 2.6%, down from 2.8% in August and continuing a streak of below 3% unemployment that has held since April.
A steady and low unemployment rate also was a feature of the fall months in Dubuque in 2018 and 2019, said Alex Baum, director of initiatives at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
“There tended to be consistent numbers with low unemployment,” Baum said.
In Wisconsin, Grant County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Ron Brisbois said employers in his county had not expressed plans to lay off employees, and he expected unemployment to remain low through November. Grant County’s unemployment rate for September was 3.0%, up from 2.9% in August.
Part of the cause for the continued low unemployment, he said, were supply chain issues that pushed back construction projects that otherwise would have been completed earlier in the summer.
With a limited season for construction before winter, developers were “under the gun” to address a bottleneck of construction projects that dated back to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“They got a lot of work in their hopper right now,” Brisbois said.
Baum said there weren’t any short-term indicators of a change in the unemployment rate, though talk of a recession at the national level has gone on for months.
Locally, he said, Dubuque was unlikely to see any change without businesses making drastic changes in hiring or pulling back on plans to expand. Even then, the ongoing workforce shortage likely would mitigate significant impacts on unemployment.
“I still don’t know if that would have an immediate impact on us since there are so many positions people are striving to fill,” Baum said.
Brisbois expressed a similar sentiment. While some in the manufacturing sector were seeing potential for a recession, he said, it was unlikely a recession would lead to layoffs since those businesses already were short employees.
That shortage, combined with ongoing inflation, led some employers to increase wages, Brisbois said, but shortages are likely to continue until more employers start increasing pay.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
