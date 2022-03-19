A Dubuque resident has filed to run in the Republican primary for a Iowa House seat.
Gregory A. Parker will be going up against Jennifer Smith, former chair of the Dubuque County Republican Party, for the seat in the new Iowa House of Representatives District 72. Running unopposed in the Democratic primary is state Rep. Chuck Isenhart, who has served in the House since 2008.
Under new legislative maps approved last year, the district covers most of the western part of Dubuque, the northernmost area of the city and rural communities due north to the Dubuque County line. The candidate filing period for Iowa's federal and state elections closed Friday.
"I believe the state can promote the state better than what we have been," Parker said.
Parker is a retired employee of John Deere Dubuque Works and a handy man. He said he decided to run out of a desire to bring "common sense" into government.
"I'm not a politician," Parker said. "I want to see if I can bring some common sense to the government and keep Iowa on track with the way the current Governor and Legislature have taken Iowa."
Parker said that he is happy with many of the actions of Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Republican state leaders and concerned with nationwide debates about critical race theory and the participation of transgender athletes in female sports.
Earlier this month, Reynolds signed a ban on transgender girls playing girls' scholastic sports. This summer, Reynolds signed a bill banning the teaching of such "divisive concepts" in K-12 public schools and in public colleges and universities.
Parker also is critical of "federal overreach" and said that most governance should be done at the state and local level.
"I believe the states need to stand up to the federal government," he said.
Parker said that he plans on gathering supporters and going door-to-door to learn more about the concerns of Dubuquers as a part of his campaign.
Parker emphasized his Christian faith and said that he believes strongly in the U.S. and Iowa constitutions. He has a master's degree in theology from Life Christian University, based in Florida, and attended a Bible training college in Broken Arrow, Okla.
A total of 34 Iowa Senate seats, including all 25 odd-numbered Senate districts; all 100 Iowa House of Representatives seats; all four of Iowa's U.S. House of Representatives seats; one of Iowa's U.S. Senate seats; and all six statewide offices will be on the ballot this year.
Iowa's primary election date is June 7. The general election is Nov. 8.
More information is available at VoterReady.Iowa.gov.