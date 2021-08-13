FARLEY, Iowa — This week, the center of the baseball universe is Dyersville, and the community is making the most of the spotlight.
But the rest of Dubuque County also is enjoying the impact of Thursday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams.
For example, one of Major League Baseball’s official routes guiding fans to the rural Dyersville field directed them through Farley, and the town prepared accordingly.
As a stream of cars drove down First Street in Farley on Thursday afternoon, they were greeted by signs, painted windows and even a lemonade stand.
Farley resident Nicole Cate was manning the stand with her children Reaghan, 10, and Mayson, 7. Nicole said business had been steady all morning.
“A lot of people have been coming through, and many of them stopped,” she said. “The state troopers stopped by on their way.”
“I was jumping up and down,” Reaghan chimed in.
Nicole said the MLB route directing fans through Farley created a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the community.
“(Visitors) get to see what Farley is,” she said. “We are a small town, so we don’t get events like this very often. ... This puts us on the map.”
Just down the street, BrickHaus Bar & Grill welcomed visitors with an outdoor stand selling hot dogs and brats, as well as a full menu inside its 302 First St. N. location.
“There’s been quite a few out-of-towners,” said owner Carl Robey. “(The game) is good for the community. That’s for darn sure.”
At one of the restaurant’s tables, Plainfield, Ill., residents Todd and Alli Barber enjoyed a burger and wings.
The pair of “die-hard” White Sox fans planned to arrive at the field as soon as the parking lots opened at 2 p.m. They praised the food and the welcome they received from Farley residents.
“We met a local gentleman who was telling us about the town, the local baseball and the movie,” Alli said. “He told us how his car was in the movie, so that was cute.”
Todd added that the couple enjoyed watching the teams pass through Farley on their way to the field.
“We got to see the Sox and the Yankees drive through town on their big buses,” he said.
Other local eateries also were feeling the impact of Thursday’s game. Alexis Lundgren, whose family owns Trackside Bar & Grill in Peosta, said the business has “definitely seen an increase” in customers over the past few weeks.
“Just people coming out to see the Field of Dreams, even if they’re not attending the game,” she said. “It’s been people from all over the country. … We had a family that drove all the way from Seattle, so that was pretty cool.”
Lundgren said the bar was fairly busy on Wednesday, and staff anticipated another busy night Thursday.
“We’re expecting a pretty big crowd tonight inside and outside,” she said Thursday afternoon. “We’ve got lots of TVs set up, especially since tickets were so limited. I know there’s going to be quite a few people who want to watch the game with a group of people.”
In Cascade, a museum devoted to Urban “Red” Faber, a Cascade native who played for the White Sox from 1914 to 1933, also noted increased traffic.
Lee Simon is a board member of the Cascade Tri-County Historical Society, which is hosting a “Red Faber Reunion” event at the museum this week.
“We’re getting people from Brooklyn, New York, California, Missouri (and) I just talked to a guy from South Carolina who runs the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum,” Simon said. “So, we’ve had some interesting people here, and we’ve had local people come, too.”
Several Dubuque attractions had not seen notable increases in attendance as of Thursday morning, but they anticipated that numbers could be higher over the next few days, as tourists look for activities after the game.
“We have not yet seen any uptick that we could attribute to the game itself, but we are certainly hopeful that through the weekend, as folks linger after the game and get to see a bit more of the community, that we’ll see some folks that came to experience the festivities,” said Wendy Scardino, director of marketing and communications at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
Amy Schadle, who owns the Fenelon Place Elevator with her husband Steve, said they also hope for plenty of visitors this weekend.
“We’re sure the hotels and the restaurants will be busy, and if they’re busy, we’re busy,” Schadle said.
Dwight Hopfauf, general manager of Hotel Julien Dubuque, said the hotel was full, but that isn’t necessarily busier than it typically would be at the height of the summer travel season.
However, he said the value of Thursday’s game extends beyond attendance numbers and sales figures.
“The exposure for the area, there’s no dollar amount you can put on it. It is absolutely priceless,” he said.