Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is set to make three local stops on Friday, July 23, during his “Townhall Tour.”

The first local event is scheduled for 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Washington Square, 700 Locust St. in Dubuque.

Sand then will head to Manchester, where he will hold an event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Riverfront Park, 302 S. Second St.

That afternoon, Sand will hold an event at 2:15 p.m. at Keystone Park, 102 N. Main St. in Elkader.

During the events, Sand will discuss his office’s recent actions and answer questions from the public.

The events are free and open to the public. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs.

