Dubuque County has spent nearly $1.5 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the health crisis began to significantly impact the U.S. in mid-March, the county supervisors swiftly appropriated more than what they thought would be sufficient. Soon, other needs and requests arose, which they answered with more appropriations.
All told, nearly $2.4 million was approved for coronavirus-related spending.
County Budget Director Stella Runde reported this week that $1.4 million was spent in fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30.
Of that, the biggest chunk — $400,000 — was given to Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund for COVID-19. That was then to be distributed among the area’s nonprofits, particularly those serving low-income and at-risk residents.
The second-largest amount — $217,266 — was for a line item titled “County Departments/Capital Projects” in Runde’s report.
“A lot of that is the (information technology) component related to social distancing,” she said.
Most county functions still needed to continue during the pandemic. Due to public health restrictions and guidance, the tasks needed to be done from home.
That meant computers and other equipment being purchased or sent home with staff. Runde said $183,000 was spent on that.
Another $11,000 was spent on Zoom. The remainder was spent on other facilities, Runde said, mostly extra cleaning.
The county also put $205,250 into a loan pool for small businesses that reside in the county but outside of the city of Dubuque. That was managed by East Central Intergovernmental Association.
Sunnycrest Manor has had $99,518 in COVID-19-related expenses.
The Dubuque County Emergency Management Agency was given $200,000, all of which Runde said was spent purchasing personal protective equipment at various points in the last few months.
The health department spent $149,366 of the $500,000 the county appropriated for it.
Another $125,000 went to COVID-related services provided through Resources Unite — $50,000 for rental assistance, $25,000 for utilities assistance, $25,000 for funeral payments and $25,000 for additional administration.
County elections spent $47,656, mainly in costs tied to the big increase in absentee voting for the June 2 primary.
County Deputy Commissioner of Elections Jenny Hillary said it cost $8,181 to print the absentee ballot request forms that the department mailed to every registered voter in the county. Another $10,130 was spent on the postage to mail them. The county then sent another mailer to voters informing them of the polling place consolidation that changed some precincts’ in-person voting location. That cost $3,744 to print and $6,330 to mail.
Hillary said nearly all the remainder was spent on postage for the absentee ballots themselves and other materials.
“It takes postage to mail out all those ballots, and then by Iowa law, we have to pay postage for the return ballots that come back in the mail,” Hillary said. “Also, with the record-high turnout, we saw an increase in postage for mandated letters we have to send out and voter registration cards that we have to mail.”
Another $19,485 was used to pay Ed Raber for serving as interim executive director for the Board of Supervisors during the pandemic.
Most of the spending originally was expected to be reimbursed by the federal government. But that now seems less certain.
“I estimated that we would get (Federal Emergency Management Agency) reimbursement on the health department expenditures and the EMA expenditures,” Runde said. “We will submit all eligible expenditures to FEMA. However, we do not know when or how much we will be reimbursed at this point.”
She said this week that she and her staff were beginning to put together their paperwork for FEMA reimbursement. FEMA generally reimburses counties for 85% of essential spending during emergencies.
One uncertainty is the money sent to Iowa via the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“There is a lot of talk nationally and at the state level about expenses that have not been reimbursed,” Runde said. “The CARES funding only went directly to counties with populations over 500,000, which no county in Iowa qualified for. So, over $1 billion went to the state to disperse. We have not gotten any direction on how that will be dispersed. There’s talk that it might be used to make up the 10% of the FEMA reimbursement that comes from the state.”
That, Supervisor Ann McDonough said, does nothing to help the county recover.
“Now that we start to see these things reported, you can see where the damage is being done to the county,” she said.