EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Officials from an East Dubuque golf course recovering from a devastating fire say a new clubhouse is teed up for a spring opening.
A building permit has been issued for the $1 million project at Lacoma Golf Club, and work is underway.
“They started several weeks ago,” said co-owner Ann Cunningham. “They’re moving along, trying to get enough up that they can work in a more comfortable environment for the winter.”
The prior clubhouse, which was more than 50 years old, was destroyed in a Jan. 17 fire. When the course opened for the season in March, offices had been moved to a nearby residential property, and the pro shop had been set up in a temporary trailer.
Now the golf course operations have been moved to the on-site event center, where they will remain for the rest of the season.
Golfers are “taking (the changes) in stride,” Cunningham said.
“It was a little rough start in the spring trying to get everything up and running,” she said. “Our temporary building didn’t go up as fast as we would have liked.”
Like the entirety of Cunningham’s business, the construction timeline is weather-dependent. Regardless, the first golfers to hit the links in 2020 likely won’t be able to scope out the new facility immediately.
“We are shooting for, in a perfect world, (opening the clubhouse at the) end of April,” Cunningham said. “It will not be ready for the start of the golf season.”
However, she said work on the clubhouse is “moving right along.” The facility will be located in the old structure’s footprint near the end of Timmerman Drive and will feature a bar and grill, social space and an outdoor seating area.
“We’ve been given the opportunity to lay it out exactly as we want,” she said. “A lot of thought went into it. We came up with what we thought was a good design and probably better flow than what we had in the past.”
Rose Noble, president and CEO of Galena Country Tourism, said Lacoma is important to the regional economy. Due to its tri-state location and unique, 45-hole structure, Lacoma draws visitors from a wide radius.
“Just being so close to the Wisconsin and Iowa borders, that’s definitely a place that draws visitors from out of state,” said Noble.
A spruced-up Lacoma will help “plant the seeds” for more tourism in the area, Noble said.