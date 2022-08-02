FENNIMORE, Wis. — Federal prosecutors said a Fennimore man produced and possessed child pornography.
James C. Gibson, 53, has been charged with four counts of using minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct and one count of possessing child pornography, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.
The release states that Gibson is accused of using a cell phone to “produce” child pornography four times between January 2020 and September 2021.
The release also states that Gibson allegedly had visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct on a cell phone on Nov. 8, 2021. At least one of the depictions was of a child younger than 12 years old.
The release states that an indictment was returned by a grand jury on July 13 in Madison. The indictment was unsealed after Gibson was arrested Wednesday at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming by the U.S. Marshals Service.
If convicted on the charges, Gibson faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison. The maximum possible sentence is 140 years in prison.
The release states that the charges are the result of an investigation by the Fennimore Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Wyoming and Southern District of Illinois.
Gibson’s initial court appearance is set for today in federal court in Wyoming.