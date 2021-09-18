Local county elections officials are busy educating voters on the many changes included in Iowa’s new elections law, which would include a particularly sharp turnaround for absentee voters in City of Dubuque elections this fall.
The law passed along party lines in the Iowa Legislature’s 2021 session, with Republicans supporting and Democrats in opposition — one of many similar elections reform laws passed by Republican-controlled state legislatures nationwide.
Among the measures in the omnibus legislation were changes to the timelines and deadlines for absentee, mail-in voting.
“When you get that ballot, fill it out and mail it as soon as you can,” said Jenny Hillary, Dubuque County deputy commissioner of elections.
For the Nov. 2 municipal and school elections, county officials cannot mail absentee ballots until Oct. 13, the same day in-person early voting begins and 20 days before Election Day. Iowa’s early voting period previously started 29 days ahead of Election Day.
Hillary said that should be comfortable enough for most Dubuque County voters.
“We’ll have ballots for everyone else — the City of Asbury, the City of Dyersville — because they’re not primary cities,” she said. “So if you live in any city but Dubuque or you live out in the townships and are just voting on school board, those ballots will all be ready Oct. 13.”
The City of Dubuque, however, is in the midst of its primary election process for the mayoral seat and for an at-large council position. Early voting and absentee ballot mailing for that race began on Wednesday, and the deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot is Monday, Sept. 20.
That process will put the city’s absentee voters in a crunch for the Nov. 2 election, Hillary said.
“Because of the primary on Oct. 5, we won’t know who the top two candidates for mayor and at-large are until election results are done and the Board (of Supervisors) canvasses on the 7th,” she said. “My printer can then put those names in, then print ballots. Our vendor tests the ballots on voting machines before they ship them to us to make sure everything is reading. Then the ballots are shipped to us.”
Hillary said the county likely won’t receive City of Dubuque ballots for the Nov. 2 election until after Oct. 13, and possibly as late as Oct. 20. Then staff would have to mail the ballots to people who requested them.
“They’ll have a short time frame because there’s a drop-dead deadline of 8 p.m. on Election Night for all mailed ballots,” Hillary said. “Those days of mailing the ballot in the days before Election Day are gone. If we get your ballot Nov. 3, we cannot count it.”
However, voters can always bring their ballots in to the auditor’s office at the Dubuque County Courthouse, including on Election Day.
There also are still some ways for voters who cannot make it to the courthouse to get their ballots in, though the new law greatly limits those.
Members of voters’ households or voters’ immediate families can bring their ballots in. Voters who cannot return their mailed ballots “due to reason of blindness or any physical disability (other than intoxication)” can designate a delivery agent by filling out a form with that agent and having that person provide photo identification when delivering the ballot, according to the form.
The Iowa Secretary of State’s office said tight turnarounds for absentee voters are nothing new.
“This is actually quite normal, and was even more common when the first day to mail absentee ballots was 29 days,” Communications Director Kevin Hall wrote in an emailed response. “County auditors simply will mail out ballots for the Regular City/School election to the impacted voters on the first day they are available.”
Still, local county elections officials are trying to educate voters about the changes they might face in voting.
That includes Dubuque County having just one early voting location — the fourth floor of the courthouse, rather than the courthouse and the Election Annex.
Counties also can only have one ballot drop box, which must be checked four times a day.
Dubuque County elections officials have included several neon-colored notices with absentee ballot request forms that seek to educate voters of the changes.
Clayton County Auditor Jennifer Garms said she also was concerned about voter education. Clayton County had one of the state’s first experiences with the new voter law when a special election was held in April.
“The thing we might struggle with this election is absentee voting for people who want to vote by mail,” she said. “We’re trying to let them know they need to get their ballots in sooner. It did throw some people back in April. They wanted to vote for election by mail, but we had to tell them they were too late. Luckily, they were able to come in on Election Day. But some people were upset with that.”
Clayton County officials also have chosen to forgo a ballot drop box altogether because they do not have the staff to check one four times daily.
The auditors for Delaware and Jackson counties did not respond to requests for comment.