Wisconsin Americana group to headline October show at Jackson County venue

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades will headline the Holloween event Oct. 27 at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, rural Maquoketa, Iowa.

MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A Wisconsin Americana group with five albums to its credit headlines a rural Jackson County venue this fall.

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades will headline the Holloween event Oct. 27 at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave. rural Maquoketa, according to an online announcement by the venue.

