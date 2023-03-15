There was a time when Max Wilson spent much of his life in the sky. The circumstances were different back then. The airplane was different, too.
“There are no bullet holes in this plane here,” caregiver Katy Sones said to Wilson, as the 100-year-old World War II veteran prepared to return to the skies Tuesday at Dubuque Regional Airport.
Wilson, who reached his milestone birthday in February, wanted to fly at least one more time.
“The only other time he flew after the war was on the Honor Flight,” Sones said.
A Jackson County native who now lives in Bettendorf, Iowa, Wilson flew on one of the initial Honor Flight trips out of Moline, Ill., about 20 years ago. The trips enable veterans to visit the nation’s capital and tour memorials. Wilson’s experience on the trip was not as fulfilling as those for other veterans.
“I only got to see three (Washington D.C. memorials),” he said.
Wilson longed to return to the skies after his milestone birthday in February. A meeting a couple of months ago at a Quad Cities restaurant provided an opportunity.
Randy Warm, director of aviation at University of Dubuque, was introduced to Wilson by a mutual friend working at the restaurant.
“One day he said, ‘Hey, I’ve got to have you meet Max. He’s a World War II bombardier from a B-17 crew and he’s going to turn 100,’ so I went over and met him,” Warm said. “Max said he would really want to fly again.”
University officials gave permission for the venture, and local weather finally provided a clear day for a special flight.
“(Wilson) grew up in the Maquoketa area, but he spent a lot of time in Dubuque, so we decided it would be best to do (the flight) here,” Warm said. “It’s a pretty neat event.”
Wilson grew up in Fulton, in Jackson County, but left home at age 13 to live with his grandmother in Maquoketa.
“I spent four years in high school in Maquoketa,” he said
At age 18, Wilson was drafted into the Army in 1941. Based in Italy, he flew on B-17 Flying Fortress bombers, often sitting in the ball turret in the belly of the four-engine planes.
“I flew 43 missions, and we dropped over 240,000 pounds of bombs,” Wilson said.
Sones, who has provided care for Wilson for the past four years and has become a close friend of the veteran, said his wartime experiences often were harrowing.
“He told me that his first job when he was over there was hosing the dead bodies out of the planes,” Sones said.
Wilson was 23 when he left the service.
“After the war, I worked in a restaurant for three years, then I started selling food — everybody has to eat,” Wilson said. “I worked from Grand Island, Neb., to Highway 51 in Illinois. I covered that big of an area.”
Wilson spent his working years and retirement in Bettendorf. He was married for 57 years, then faced a pair of grim challenges within a year’s time.
“He lost his wife in 2017, and he lost his house in 2018,” Sones said. “He lived in the home for 50-some years, and it burned to the ground. He lost everything.”
Sones and another caregiver, Carla Duncan, accompanied Wilson to Dubuque. Sones joined him on the plane, sitting in the back behind Suzanne Peterson, the university’s chief pilot, and Wilson in the front seats.
“I never liked small planes,” Wilson said before his flight. “I don’t want to get sick, that’s for damn sure.”
Peterson took Wilson and Sones on a 34-minute flight. The Cessna single-engine plane traveled over Dubuque, crossed above the southwestern corner of Wisconsin, passed over a portion of Jo Daviess County in Illinois and then traveled toward Wilson’s former home in Jackson County before returning.
Wilson smiled broadly when the plane landed back in Dubuque. He hadn’t gotten sick. Actually, he loved the experience.
“I can’t even put it into words,” Wilson said. “I really appreciated it.”
Sones said Wilson’s initial nervousness vanished once the small plane rose in the sky.
“He got very interested in all of the controls and what the pilot was doing,” she said.
Wilson and Sones will fly again next month. Honor Flight officials in the Quad Cities learned of his unfulfilling experience on his earlier trip to Washington and approved a second trip for Wilson in April.
“It’ll be great,” Wilson said.
