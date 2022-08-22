Dirk and Cynthia Van Groningen laid out a few picnic supplies as their 2-year-old daughter began to dance and skip and spin.
“It’s great that kids can play here,” Dirk Van Groningen said.
The family was preparing for Sunday’s Music in the Gardens concert at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
Sunday’s 12th concert in the 13-week series featured 10 of Soul, a large funk, jazz and soul ensemble based in the Quad Cities. There is no admission fee for the concerts. Organizers request a freewill donation at intermission.
Audience members in lawn chairs and on blankets filled the grassy hillside, fanning out from the Packard Pavilion Amphitheater. Many enjoyed picnics as the music played.
Dirk Van Groningen, of Dubuque, said the setting, lack of formal admission charge and atmosphere makes for a great evening activity.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “If it was in a more formal setting, it would be hard for families to attend.”
The Van Groningen family had attended a previous Music in the Gardens concert. Cliff Conrad, of Dubuque, was attending his first with his family.
“It’s exciting,” Conrad said. “We’ve lived here seven years and this is our first Music in the Gardens.”
Matt McMann, trombonist and arranger for 10 of Soul, also thinks highly of the arboretum as an outdoor music venue.
“I love the setting,” McMann said. “I’ve been here a few times with different groups. I’ve played with Hunter (Fuerste) a few times here, Rod Pierson (Big Band) and a salsa band. I’m excited to have my group here this year.”
Now in its 10th year, McMann’s 10 of Soul band visits Dubuque two or three times per year.
“We always love coming to Dubuque,” he said. “We played for many years under the clock tower for the All that Jazz series. We also have played some corporate holiday parties at the Hotel Julien downtown.”
McMann said gigs like Sunday’s show are his favorites.
“Anytime we can play in a venue that families can come out and members of the community and there’s not an age restriction and there’s not a cover charge, we tend to really like those gigs because that’s really why we started in the first place — to have a chance for families to listen to music and dance and enjoy themselves,” McMann said.
McMann’s day job is high school band director — as are another of the band’s horn players and the drummer.
“It’s kind of nice for us to be on the other side of the baton and actually play instead of teaching or conducting,” he said. “We stress that you don’t have to go into music as a career to do things like this. We’ve got all kinds of careers represented in the band.”
Patti Evers, of Dubuque, has attended a few Music in the Gardens gigs at the arboretum but had been eagerly anticipating the 10 of Soul show.
“This is the best band all season,” she said. “We’ve seen them down at the town clock. This setting is beautiful.”
Evers said she wishes the arboretum would extend the series.
“It would be a good fall event,” she said.
