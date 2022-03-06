Dubuque native and decorated Navy Rear Adm. Ronald Wilgenbusch died recently at his home in Virginia.
The retired Navy officer died on Feb. 25 at the age of 83 in Vienna, Va. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 9, in Vienna, and interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Born in Dubuque in 1938, Wilgenbusch enlisted as a seaman apprentice in the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1956 while still in high school. He graduated from Loras College in 1960 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and later went on to earn his master’s degree in communication management at Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif.
On June 8, 1960, he was commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Naval Reserve and was augmented into the active-duty Navy in August 1962. He honorably served for 36 years as a surface line officer and materiel professional, with a specialty in communications. He was assigned to various duty stations across the world on shore and at sea, totaling seven ships and five shore stations, including the USS John Hancock, a Spruance-class destroyer, and the USS Lucid, an Aggressive-class minesweeper. He was awarded two Navy Achievement Medals with Combat “V” and a Combat Action Ribbon for service in Vietnam. He retired from naval service in 1991.
Wilgenbusch returned to Dubuque in 2016 for the funeral service held when the remains of Chaplain Aloysius Schmitt were identified and interred. Wilgenbusch called Schmitt a lifelong hero. As a baby, he was one of the last people baptized by Schmitt at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Schmitt’s memory figured into his decision to join the U.S. Navy when he was getting ready to graduate from high school.
“It was partially based on that and partially based on the other fine people from Dubuque who had served,” he said in a 2016 Telegraph Herald interview.