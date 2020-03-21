PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Four candidates will compete for three seats on the Platteville School Board next month.
Incumbents Josh Grabandt, Curt Timlin and Matthew Zielinski and newcomer James Wages are seeking three-year terms on the board. Voters will head to the polls April 7.
Josh GrabandtGrabandt, 42, has served three full terms on the school board and part of an unexpired term. He said that during his time on the board, he has sought to look at all sides of issues with an eye on what is good for students and taxpayers.
“What I think we need to continue on the board is this idea of, I’m going to look at every idea individually, and I bring no agenda to the board,” he said.
One initiative he supports is the district’s move to having professional learning communities, which gives teachers time to collaborate with peers. That allows staff to develop clear learning outcomes and to focus on meeting students’ social and emotional needs, Grabandt said.
Curt TimlinTimlin, 53, is finishing his first term on the board and said he is seeking another term to advocate for education and for the students the district serves. He stressed the importance of good communication, common sense and listening to people.
He said he is excited for plans to start a building trades program at the high school and the rollout of a five-day-per-week 4-year-old kindergarten program.
“I think our district is in a really exciting position because we’re in a solid position, but like anybody, I always believe we can do better, and that means all of us,” Timlin said. “I want better for all the kids, but I also want better for our administrators and our staff and our community.”
James WagesWages, 64, said he is running for a seat on the school board because he believes the group needs more diversity. Wages, who is black, said he feels school district conversations often are one-sided, noting that there are few black staff members and no black school board members.
Wages said he would like to see the district’s curriculum include people of different backgrounds and that he would like to see the district establish a multicultural office or liaison to address any issues that might arise.
“My child came here, and I’m very pleased with the education he received in his last four years of high school,” Wages said. “I just think there needs to be the conversation, because if there’s not, no one knows.”
Matthew ZielinskiZielinski, 40, is nearing the end of his first term on the board. He said Platteville has a strong district with a supportive community, and he wants to connect with community members and bring their concerns to the board while strengthening schools.
Zielinski said he would like to work on building community engagement and making sure marginalized students feel safe and welcome. He hopes to look at issues from different angles and to gather feedback to bring to board members.
“It really comes down to just serving and supporting our students and our teachers,” he said. “I think those are the main, important things in our district.”