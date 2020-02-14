GALENA, Ill. — A man was injured Wednesday when his vehicle struck a semi-tractor trailer on U.S. 20 near Galena.
Roger E. Wills, 49, of Elizabeth, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena, then to UnityPoint Health- Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment of his injuries, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 20 at West Long Hollow Road southeast of Galena. Authorities said Wills was making a left turn onto the highway when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck the driver’s side of a semi driven by Ronald J. Steger, 57, of Epworth, Iowa.
Wills was cited with failure to yield turning left.