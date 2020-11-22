With the COVID-19 pandemic, courts in the tri-state area are facing unprecedented challenges.
Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court announced it would be suspending jury trials until after Feb. 1, 2021. The move came less than two months after courts had reinstated jury trials. A similar situation exists in Jo Daviess County, which has not held any jury trials since the summer.
Some counties in southwest Wisconsin, given the discretion by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, have allowed jury trials to resume.
The halting of jury trials has created significant hurdles for defendants, attorneys and law enforcement officials, and as time has gone on, and courtrooms remain closed, these issues have only been exacerbated.
“Everyone knew there was going to be an impact,” said C.J. May III, Dubuque County attorney. “I’ve been working in law for 36 years, and IIII’ve never seen anything like this.”
When jury trials were initially suspended in March in Iowa due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, then delayed further in the summer, local courts chose to prioritize criminal cases, primarily those in which the defendant had not waived his or her right to a speedy trial. The Iowa Supreme Court also allowed for all guilty pleas to be handled in writing, along with criminal sentencings.
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter said these changes helped ensure criminal cases would continue to be processed, although numerous civil cases have been pushed back as a result.
“That resulted in civil jury trials being continued into 2021 and beyond,” Bitter said. “At this point, it seems that the litigants in civil cases have been impacted most significantly.”
When jury trials were allowed to resume in September and October, one felony jury trial took place in Dubuque County. Today, much of the judicial process is being performed electronically via email and online meetings. May said attorneys and judges have made surprising gains in progressing numerous cases throughout the pandemic, despite the hurdles.
“We actually went through some of these months pretty well,” May said. “We’re able to get a lot done virtually.”
Jo Daviess County court officials began conducting all proceedings using Zoom, along with utilizing electronic document signatures. Nick Hyde, a public defender in Jo Daviess County, said the adoption of technology during the pandemic has gone a long to way ensure courts aren’t clogged with a backlog of proceedings.
“It has been beneficial to expedite the process,” Hyde said. “We’re not at 100% efficiency like before COVID, but I’m proud of the work that we have been able to do.”
However, while sentencings and plea agreements can be worked out online, several cases still are waiting for jury trials to begin, and, as a result, many people who have waited in jail for their trial to commence are being forced by the pandemic to wait even longer.
“We have people that in February were expecting to have their trial within three months, but those trials still haven’t happened,” May said.
While the Iowa Supreme Court has extended the speedy trial deadline for cases, May said he wouldn’t be surprised if litigation arose next year contending that defendants’ rights to a speedy trial were violated by the constant delay of jury trials.
“It is a concern that we have,” May said. “There are people sitting in jail waiting far longer than they would under normal circumstances.”
To further complicate matters, another problem has emerged for law enforcement as they attempt to manage local jail populations that normally would be alleviated by the completion of jury trials.
As of Friday, Dubuque County Jail had 137 inmates. Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said the suspension of jury trials has kept many inmates in jail for extended periods, raising the jail population as a result. With law enforcement already trying to keep the jail population down in order to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19, Kennedy said the continued delay of jury trials only makes this more challenging.
“Honestly, we’re in a pretty tight situation,” Kennedy said. “We probably are at risk to have an outbreak.”
May said many of these problems will only be alleviated when jury trials are allowed to resume, but when that is remains a mystery. For now, in Iowa, courts are expected to reopen in February, but May said that will entirely depend on if it’s safe by then for in-person trials to take place.
“It’s a day-to-day, week-to-week sort of process,” May said. “We’re trying to make due with what we have until the courts reopen.”