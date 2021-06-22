Pre-order "Holding All the Roses" now:

A country rock band’s Dubuque appearance has been pushed back a week.

Blackberry Smoke will appear Sunday, Sept. 5, at Five Flags Center as part of the band’s “You Hear Georgia” tour, according to a press release.

Tickets for the concert are already on sale through the Five Flags Box Office and online via FiveFlagsCenter.com and Ticketmaster.

Blackberry Smoke have released two Billboard chart-topping country albums, 2015’s “Holding All the Roses” and 2016’s “Like an Arrow.”

Blackberry Smoke’s previously appeared at Five Flags in October 2007, when they opened for ZZ Top.

