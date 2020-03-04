Authorities said a man was injured when his vehicle rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer Friday south of Dubuque.
Nicholas J. Shannon, 40, of La Motte, Iowa, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment of his injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said a semi driven by Robert C. Linden Jr., 51, of Manly, Iowa, had just turned south onto U.S. 61 from Skyline Road at about 1:50 p.m. Friday and was traveling in the outside lane with flashing lights due to its slow speed when it was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Shannon.
Shannon said he did not see the semi until it was too late and that he couldn’t move into the inside lane because of an adjacent vehicle.
Shannon was cited with following too close.