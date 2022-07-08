DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Jaeger Butter Tub Factory, established in 1888, operated for 62 years and became a pioneer of the Dyersville industrial park and community.
Martin Jaeger created the family-owned business. Jaeger was an immigrant from Germany, and he started the factory at his farm a half-mile north of Dyersville but moved his business into the city in 1888. The original building was near the Illinois Central tracks and was 90 feet by 130 feet.
By 1891, the factory operated full time producing about 300 to 400 butter tubs per day. Jaeger also employed 12 to 15 during this time.
The butter tubs were large buckets assembled with white ash and spruce wood material. The wood then was wrapped with two galvanized steel hoops on the outside and provided a lid for the top of the tub.
At about 4 a.m. Oct. 30, 1899, the butter tub factory was destroyed in a fire. Jaeger did not have insurance on the building but vowed to rebuild. The fire damage estimate was $3,000.
By 1905, a factory was back up and running and producing 1,000 butter tubs per day with 11 to 15 employees.
Jaeger proposed moving into a new and larger building. This building would help the production and employ around 50 people. Construction of the factory was approved 10 years later in 1916.
For a new factory, Jaeger bought eight lots from Eastern Iowa Electric Co. and built a 145-foot-by-82-foot, fireproof structure. It was completed in 1922 and cost about $15,000, not including the lots. The company doubled machinery lines by installing six machines and produced 2,500 to 3,000 tubs per day.
On Jan. 16, 1933, Jaeger died at the age of 81. He left behind his wife and 12 children.
A local newspaper article stated that Jaeger was “rightfully considered the most valuable citizen of this community, for in the public and civil activities that meant for progress and upbuilding he was an influential figure.”
Jaeger Butter Tub Factory continued with Jaeger’s wife, Frances, who was left with the estate and became sitting president of the factory. Their son Herman became a general manager. The butter tubs continued to be top quality and were being shipped around the United States, and the factory became a corporation in 1936.
In 1941, Frances Jaeger died at the age of 85 and was believed to be one of the oldest residents of Dyersville at the time of her death.
By December 1942, the U.S. was fully involved in World War II. Jaeger Butter Tub Factory was able to help participate in the blackout test in support of the war. The fear of enemy bomber planes reaching the U.S. was a legitimate anxiety among Americans. The government encouraged all Americans to take shelter, block out their windows and cut any lights to help stop the enemy bombers from destroying America. Jaeger Butter Tub Factory participated in the Dec. 14, 1942, blackout test along with nine other states. The Jaeger’s whistle blew at 10 p.m. and gave all-clear around 10:20 p.m.
Also, during the war, the factory supplied the U.S. Army with butter tubs. According to “Hidden History in Dubuque,” written by Susan Miller Hellert, at one time the factory had more than 72 employees, ran 24 hours a day and made 5,000 butter tubs daily.
Jaeger Butter Tub Factory had elections of officers in September 1943. Four of Jaeger’s sons were elected: President and General Manager Herman Jaeger, Vice President Aton Jaeger, Secretary the Rev. Leo Jaeger and Treasurer Julius Jaeger.
After the war, butter tubs became less common as most production switched to paper cartons, and it caused the company to drop production. On March 29, 1950, the Jaeger Butter Tub factory was sold to Farmer Union Co-op and left Dyersville.
Currently, the old Jaeger Butter Tub Factory still stands at the corner of Second Avenue and Second Street, and Meyer Mechanical operates from the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.