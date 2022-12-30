COLESBURG, Iowa — A Colesburg 14-year-old is one of 10 Iowans set to be recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds for saving the life of another person.
Brody Oberbroeckling, the son of Merle and Gina Oberbroeckling and a freshman at Edgewood-Colesburg High School, was out in his yard on March 13 when he heard screaming.
“I was outside with my dog, sitting on the front porch and heard the screaming,” Brody recalled. “I listened again, heard it again and took off on my four-wheeler.”
Shortly before the screaming started, Brody saw a utility vehicle carrying three girls pass by. What Brody found was the overturned UTV. A 13-year-old girl was pinned underneath the roll cage.
Assessing the situation, Brody knew what he had to do next.
“I got down to the side-by-side and held the roll cage up off her chest enough until people got there,” he said. “I think I held it for about 10 minutes.
“The other girls were standing next to the side-by-side. They were trying to get it up off of her but didn’t know what to do. One of them called 911. I didn’t know what else to do but get down there and get that thing off of her. It was heavy and hard to hold, but I just held it.”
Colesburg first responders arrived and transported the girl to an area hospital. Brody said her injuries included punctured lungs and a broken ankle and that she has recovered from her injuries.
Brody was nominated for the governor’s award by his mother, Gina. Following an interview with an Iowa state trooper, Brody found out he would be receiving the award.
“It’s something how somebody that age can just go into a situation like that,” his mother said. “We are all proud of him. It’s pretty amazing.”
Brody was scheduled to receive his award on Dec. 16, but inclement weather in central Iowa postponed the ceremony. A make-up date has yet to be determined.
He said he’s not sure what lesson can be learned after the accident.
“I guess just be safe when riding a side-by-side,” he said. “I was just at the right place at the right time.”
