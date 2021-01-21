LANCASTER, Wis. — Engineers project that upgrading Grant County’s emergency communications system will cost nearly $2 million more than originally proposed.
Representatives from Racom informed the Grant County Board of Supervisors this week that the hilly topography in the county’s northeast corner necessitates the use of additional telecommunications towers to provide reliable coverage for first responders.
Engineers believe most of the 13 desired sites are located near or on county-owned land. But county supervisors believe they cannot negotiate a contract with the company, based in Marshalltown, Iowa, until the county acquires any privately owned plots and secures the necessary $8.9 million to finance the undertaking.
“How are we going to pay for it?” asked Supervisor Patrick Schroeder. “This is never going to be cheaper.”
The board directed the county’s Law Enforcement Committee to consider potential sites within 1 mile of Racom’s proposed locations and assess options for land acquisition.
The project marks a crucial step to bring the county’s existing emergency network in line with current technical standards.
“I’ve been here for 26 years, and we’ve been using the same towers, and some of them are really showing their age,” Sheriff Nate Dreckman said. “Unfortunately, we could wind up with a catastrophic failure of our radio system, which would greatly affect the safety of the citizens in our community.”
The new system relies upon two additional sites that were not envisioned in the original plan pitched by Racom staff in 2020.
The alternative path requires renting two existing telephone towers in Boscobel and Muscoda and constructing an additional one northwest of Muscoda. All new towers would occupy about 60-by-60-foot plots.
“It’s not taking a large area of land, but the placement is key,” said Ken Fleege, Racom’s manager of Dubuque operations.
Project costs have increased about 10% since February, which Racom staff attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. An additional jump came with the addition of a fire paging system, which Racom determined was necessary because the county’s current equipment is obsolete.
Racom staff said tower sites can be adjusted within about a mile of the proposed areas as long as the elevation remains the same.
If the board approves a contract by April, structures could be installed within a year and the project completed by July 2023.
Currently, Racom is overseeing the construction of a $1.1 million tower near the intersection of U.S. 61 and U.S. 129 south of Lancaster. The erection of the 350-foot installation will conclude by March. That tower will connect to the new network.
Supervisor Roger Guthrie inquired if neighboring Iowa and Lafayette counties could rent use of the new towers for their emergency systems.
Fleege said the county could do so or even lease tower space to cellular companies seeking to expand their 5G networks.
“Vertical real estate is attractive right now,” he said.