ELKADER, Iowa — A historically significant and heavily used bridge in Elkader will be closed next week.
The city announced that Keystone Bridge will be closed to vehicles on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 21 and 22, to allow crews an opportunity to “perform testing needed” for a rehabilitation project.
Pedestrians still will be allowed to cross the span over the Turkey River, though they might be moved off the sidewalk on the north side of the bridge.
According to the city, the bridge was built in 1889 from “locally quarried limestone” and “is known as the longest of its type west of the Mississippi River.”