The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors this week approved $800,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for infrastructure upgrades, a traveling exhibit and expanded marketing at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
The Dubuque County Historical Society had requested $1.1 million of the county’s $19 million ARPA allocation. The museum will spread the funding across similar categories as if it had received the larger amount it requested.
Education and exhibits are slated to receive $200,000. Museum President and CEO Kurt Strand told supervisors at a previous meeting that those funds mostly would be spent on upgrading current exhibits and making them more “immersive.” Planned immersive elements include a new tidal pool touch tank accessible to those with height-related needs and a new paddlefish tank to make the paddlefish more visible.
“Andy Allison, our (vice president) of living collections, has plans for some of the aquariums to have a better experience for our guests,” he said. “We also have three aquariums where the paddlefish are that are getting older and will need to be replaced.”
Another $200,000 will be used to upgrade the museum’s audio and visual and information technology resources.
“With infrastructure for AV and IT, there is a lot we need to work on,” Strand said. “We have a building that’s been around for a long time, so there’s infrastructure needs there.”
Another $125,000 would help the museum recoup some of the $325,000 that it already paid for what Strand called a “science-based, blockbuster summer event” titled “POPnology,” which will feature robots from “Terminator” and the DeLorean from “Back to the Future,” among other things. The museum plans to host the traveling exhibit in summer 2023.
“It really does focus on science and has programs tied to the Next Generation Science Standards,” he said. “So, when Western Dubuque or Dubuque Community (school districts) or Holy Family (Catholic Schools) or other area students come, they will be able to tie this right back to their curriculum. It will also attract people like myself and others who like pop culture and technology.”
The rest of the funding — $275,000 — will go to expanding marketing the museum to Madison, Wis., the Quad Cities and Des Moines.
“We do draw people from those areas, but we don’t draw them as much as we can,” Strand said. “The ultimate goal is bringing as many people as we can to Dubuque County, to have them visit us and spend money at different places.”
While the historical society requested $1.1 million from supervisors, officials also offered $800,000 and $600,000 funding options.
The $1.1 million option would have provided $325,645 for education and exhibits, $239,900 for AV and IT infrastructure, $421,839 for marketing and $125,000 for the traveling exhibit. The larger marketing amount would have expanded the reach to include Milwaukee.
The $600,000 option would have provided $75,000 for education and exhibits, $200,000 for marketing, $200,000 for AV and IT infrastructure and $125,000 for traveling exhibit.
“Of course, I’m leaning left on the chart up here (toward $1.1 million),” Strand told supervisors this week. “But the reach for us to draw more people in and the time frame are really the big differences between the $800,000 and the $1.1 million. I assure you we will do great things with the dollar allocation you decide for us.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham said he wanted to allocate $800,000 to the museum for several reasons.
“If it’s good, better, best, it’s really the (lack of) dollar amounts with education and exhibits which sways me off the $600,000,” he said. “That’s a very good use of funds. It also has a modest marketing compared to the $1.1 million.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough previously questioned paying as much for marketing as in the $1.1 million proposal. Both she and Supervisor Harley Pothoff also said they did not have enough ARPA money left unallocated to give the full amount. Of the $19 million the county received, just $3.1 million remained unallocated before supervisors awarded funding to the historical society.
McDonough said the museum’s plan was one of the best-proposed fits for ARPA money.
“It fits very well one of the things President (Joe) Biden said we should use the money for when Congress approved this, which is tourism,” she said.
Strand said the Dubuque County Historical Society also has raised $7.8 million so far in a $12.7 million capital campaign without yet going public with it. That funding eventually will go toward more infrastructure upgrades, including some of those that would have been covered with a $1.1 million ARPA allocation.
