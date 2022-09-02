UPDATE
Dubuque Community School Board members will move forward with the sale of the former Fulton Elementary School to Dubuque Dream Center at the price the nonprofit originally offered.
Board members today voted, 7-0, to proceed with the sale for $500,000, following a public hearing that will be scheduled for a later date, as required by state law.
"We talked a lot about the impact the Dream Center has currently with students and what we know they will do with students and families in the future," said Board Member Anderson Sainci. "The neighborhood will still have a presence of exciting things going on. I think we’re all excited to support the Dream Center and the work they will do."
The Dubuque nonprofit offers a variety of youth programs that provide mentoring, arts and athletic opportunities, career development and academic assistance. Dream Center officials plan to use the Fulton building as a second operational site, which will allow them to significantly increase the number of students they serve.
"We are grateful to the school board, to all of our community partners, to our families that we serve and to the entire community for the overwhelming love and support we received for this process of purchasing Fulton School," said Dream Center Executive Director Robert Kimble when reached by the Telegraph Herald after today's school board vote.
School board members solicited bids for the Fulton building this summer after the school closed at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. The Dream Center was the only bidder, with an offer of $500,000, but a recent appraisal valued the property at $890,000.
Last week, school board members voted unanimously to reject the Dream Center's bid and submit a counteroffer of $825,000.
At today's meeting, School Board Member Tami Ryan said the Dream Center submitted its own counteroffer at the original price of $500,000, which the board accepted.
"We have to do our due diligence to make sure that we are looking out for the financial goals that the district has to maintain, and that’s why we have to go through these processes," she said. " … This is a win for the Dream Center, and it’s a win for the district, so I think it comes out to a favorable position for everybody."
Kimble said the Dream Center was not financially able to raise its bid.
"Originally, we organized all of our community partners and supporters to try to raise the funds to cover the appraisal cost in the bid," he said. "That is the amount – $500,000 – that we were able to raise, so that is essentially all we could afford.”
School Board Member Nancy Bradley, who had proposed the counteroffer at last week's meeting, also stated her support for accepting the Dream Center's offer at the original price.
"We would have loved to have a higher bid, but with them being the only bidder, I think the board is well on course to be able to support the fine work of the Dream Center and to see that program expand going forward," she said.
The Dream Center's bid is comprised of a $200,000 mission grant from the DRA, as well as $300,000 allocated to the nonprofit by the City of Dubuque in July. Kimble said the Dream Center is using the funds from the city as a 10% match in its application for a $3 million state grant to fund both the acquisition and renovation of the building.
"If we receive the grant … we can use the funds that we got to purchase Fulton as also part of the match for the grant," he said.
Kimble said the state grant would cover basic renovations of the building, including a new boiler and heating and cooling systems, as well as renovations to the kitchen area and updates to make the structure American with Disabilities Act compliant for child care.
If the Dream Center is not selected, officials will seek additional grants and look to a capital campaign to help cover the cost of the renovations.
The center, located at 1600 White St., currently serves nearly 200 students, with about 130 on a waiting list. Kimble said the additional activity space and classrooms available at Fulton would allow the Dream Center to "almost double" the number of students it serves.
He said having Fulton as a second campus also would help the nonprofit save money by eliminating the need to rent additional facilities for programming. Currently, the center occasionally rents space at additional school buildings and locations such as Peosta (Iowa) Community Centre.
"This will allow us to have our own space and save some money right away," he said.
