The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Jessica L. Erickson, 40, of 3450 1/2
- Crescent Ridge, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Saturday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Erickson assaulted Harry C. Erickson III, 42, no permanent address.
- Michael D. Jones, 28, of Lubbock, Texas, reported $1,500 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 12:26 a.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Saturday while it was parked in the area of West 11th and Main streets.
- Molli K. Weiler, 29, of 1449 Bluff St., reported $850 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 1 and 7:17 a.m. Saturday while it was parked in the 2200 block of Evergreen Drive.