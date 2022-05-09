Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other local developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Dubuque jeweler has more than doubled its store space, allowing for expanded services.
McCoy Goldsmith & Jeweler, 261 Main St., added 427 square feet to its 203-square-foot space. The additional space, which used to be public restrooms next to the store, will be used as a private bridal salon. The rest of the sales space will be used for fashion jewelry.
“We have such a tight space, and we were wanting to focus our energy on engagement rings, wedding bands, everything bridal,” said co-owner Jennifer McCoy. “With our bridal salon, we can focus on the couples in a private space.”
She said appointments are not required for the bridal salon, but the store encourages that they be made to ensure a staff member is available to assist. The salon was first utilized by a client on Wednesday.
Work on the bridal salon began after McCoy and her husband, Jonathan, bought the building late last year. The business has been in the McCoy family since 1973.
The business’ manager, Samantha Swift, said they wanted to keep the historic feel of the store in the bridal salon by retaining some of the exposed brick walls. The salon also has a bright, modern feel with green and white walls.
Swift added that the expansion also gives McCoy Goldsmith & Jeweler the space to double its selection.
“It’s really going to be a one-stop shop,” she said. “... We’re really, really excited to give clients the privacy to select their engagement rings. It’s one of the biggest purchases they’ll make, outside of a house and a car.”
McCoy Goldsmith & Jeweler is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment on Sundays and Mondays. The store can be reached at 563-556-5325.