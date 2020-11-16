A former Dubuque man serving a life sentence in prison has died.
Gene E. Dryer, 72, was pronounced dead at about 6 a.m. Saturday, likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other pre-existing medical conditions, according to a press release issued today by the Iowa Department of Corrections. Dryer died at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
The release states that Dryer was taken to the hospital from Clarinda Correctional Facility “several days earlier when medical staff noticed his condition beginning to worsen.”
Dryer was convicted of first-degree kidnapping and four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon for a December 1993 incident. He was arrested in Dubuque for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in a bathroom at Fulton Elementary School. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, plus eight years for the four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.