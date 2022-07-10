The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Brittani J. Stoney, 33, of Lancaster, Wis., was arrested at 2 p.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging forgery and on an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.
  • Tanner S. Ruble, 24, of 1746 Auburn St, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. Friday at 17 E. 20th St. on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana.

Tags

Recommended for you