Three teens were hurt in a rollover crash Sunday near Dubuque, according to documents obtained Thursday.
Alesha M. Veach, 17, and passengers Amelia M. Ries, 17, and Madison K. Sampson-Brown, 16, all of Dubuque, were treated for minor injuries at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday on Oakland Farms Road in the Key West area. Authorities said Veach admitted to speeding in an attempt to become airborne while cresting hills on the road. At the crest of one hill, Veach lost control of the vehicle, which entered a ditch and rolled multiple times.